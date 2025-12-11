Gold prices stabilize in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Thursday, gold prices remained steady in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded in the morning a selling price of 847,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 843,000 IQD, same prices recorded on Wednesday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold was 817,000 IQD, with a buying price of 813,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 850,000 and 860,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 820,000 and 830,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold at 885,000 IQD, 21-carat gold at 845,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 724,000 IQD.