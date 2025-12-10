Gold prices rise in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

Gold prices climbed on Wednesday in local markets in Baghdad and Erbil, tracking gains in both imported and domestic bullion.

According to a Shafaq News survey, wholesale gold markets on Baghdad’s al-Nahr Street priced 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold at 847,000 IQD per mithqal for sale and 843,000 IQD for purchase, up from 843,000 IQD recorded on Tuesday.

The price of 21-carat Iraqi gold also rose, with the selling price reaching 817,000 IQD per mithqal, while the buying price stood at 813,000 IQD.

In retail jewelry shops, 21-carat imported gold was selling between 850,000 and 860,000 IQD per mithqal, while Iraqi gold ranged between 820,000 and 830,000 IQD.

In Erbil, gold prices also advanced, with 22-carat gold selling at 885,000 IQD, 21-carat at 845,000 IQD, and 18-carat at 725,000 IQD, according to local traders.