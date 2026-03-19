US destroys missile facilities in Iran's Kharg Island

Shafaq News- Washington

The US carried out several strikes on Iran’s Kharg Island, hitting missile production facilities ‘’capable of threatening American forces and neighboring countries,’’ the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported on Thursday.

In a post on X, CENTCOM shared images showing the site on March 1, 2026, before the strikes, and on March 11, after the attack, revealing the extent of the destruction caused by precision munitions.

Prior to Operation Epic Fury, the Iranian regime used the Karaj Surface-to-Surface Missile Plant to assemble ballistic missiles that threatened Americans, neighboring countries, and commercial shipping. The photo dated March 1, 2026, shows the plant prior to U.S. strikes. The… pic.twitter.com/QEs5toZQpX — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 19, 2026

Last week, US President Donald Trump described the operation as “one of the strongest airstrikes in Middle East history,” targeting all military objectives on the island. He warned that Iran’s oil infrastructure could face US action if navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is disrupted.

Meanwhile, Iranian local media reported explosions in several cities. In Kerman province, blasts struck Bardasir and Baft, with no casualties reported. Four more explosions hit a missile site in Borazjan, in southern Iran’s Bushehr province.