Israel surpasses 3,000 airstrikes in Iran

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israel has carried out 3,000 airstrikes inside Iran since February 28, striking more than 50 targets overnight alone, the Israeli Military reported on Tuesday.

In a post on X, Military Spokesperson Avichay Adraee outlined that the targets included command and control centers, facilities linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), air defense systems, and missile-related sites. Strikes also hit drone and missile production facilities, weapons storage locations, military communications, and naval assets, including ships and submarines.

#عاجل 🔴 جيش الدفاع يواصل مهاجمة أهداف في أنحاء إيران: حتى الآن تمت مهاجمة أكثر من 3,000 هدف تابع للنظام الإيراني الإرهابي ضمن عملية #زئير_الأسد⭕️يواصل جيش الدفاع تعميق ضرباته ضد مختلف منظومات وقدرات النظام الإيراني الإرهابي.⭕️وقد انجز سلاح الجو أمس (الاثنين) موجة واسعة من… pic.twitter.com/puhVgWtaPg — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 24, 2026

US Central Command (CENTCOM) previously indicated that the US launched over 9,000 strikes and 9,000 combat flights under “Operation Epic Fury.” In response, Iran carried out 78 waves of “Operation True Promise 4,” targeting multiple sites across Israel and US military bases in the Gulf region.

US-based human rights group HRANA has documented 1,443 Iranian deaths, including at least 217 children, alongside 1,167 military personnel, with 658 fatalities still unclassified. In Israel, the Ministry of Health reports that 4,829 people have been hospitalized since the start of the conflict, 111 of whom remain in treatment. Meanwhile, US officials confirmed 13 service members killed and 232 wounded, including six who died in a KC-135 refueling aircraft crash in western Iraq and seven in other combat-related incidents.