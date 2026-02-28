Oman to US after Iran strikes: This Is Not Your War

Shafaq News- Muscat

Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said on Saturday that the recent US and Israeli strikes on Iran have disrupted nuclear talks, warning Washington against being “sucked in further” into the conflict.

“I am dismayed. Active and serious negotiations have yet again been undermined,” Albusaidi wrote on X, adding that neither US interests nor global peace are served by the escalation.

Addressing Washington directly, he stressed, “This is not your war.”

The comments follow coordinated US and Israeli strikes targeting sites inside Iran, including a recent attack on a school in Hormozgan province that resulted in more than 50 casualties, including children. Tehran, according to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), responded with missile and drone strikes on Israel and US military bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

Before today’s strikes, a new round of US-Iran nuclear talks had been scheduled for Monday in Vienna under Omani mediation. However, US President Donald Trump said he was “not happy with the negotiation” process and reaffirmed his refusal to allow Iran to enrich uranium at any level. Tehran has consistently maintained that its uranium enrichment is for civilian purposes.