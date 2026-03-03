Israel targets Iranian leadership sites with US support

Shafaq News- Middle East

The Israeli military said on Tuesday that it struck Iran’s presidential headquarters and National Security Center as part of its ongoing campaign against Tehran.

At a press conference in Tel Aviv, spokesperson Effie Defrin stated that Israeli forces are coordinating with the US military to intensify pressure and “weaken Iran’s air defense capabilities.”

Addressing developments in Lebanon, Defrin indicated that Hezbollah initiated hostilities and that Israeli forces are continuing operations against the group, including ground advances in southern Lebanon and airstrikes targeting its commanders, with the stated aim of “securing northern Israel.”

He added that senior members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) are present in Lebanon to bolster Hezbollah and that Israeli forces have targeted them.