Iran dismisses Hezbollah disarmament, Lebanon rejects

Shafaq News – Tehran / Beirut

On Saturday, the Senior Adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader for International Affairs, Ali Akbar Velayati, dismissed political efforts within Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah, calling them an American- and Israeli-backed scheme that “will not achieve its goals.”

Velayati told Tasnim News Agency that such plans had failed in the past when Hezbollah was far less equipped, and would be even less likely to succeed today, “given the group’s broader popular backing and stronger resources.”

He also questioned whether the Lebanese government had “any sense of responsibility” in pushing such proposals, asking who would defend Lebanon if Hezbollah disarmed, urging Lebanese political leaders to block the disarmament initiative, and warning that otherwise, Hezbollah itself would confront it, with Iran’s support.

The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Velayati’s comments as a blatant and unacceptable interference in Lebanon’s internal affairs, stressing that Lebanon will not allow any foreign party—whether friend or foe—to speak on behalf of its people or claim guardianship over its sovereign decisions.

*1-Statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants of the Lebanese Republic*The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants of the Lebanese Republic strongly condemns the recent remarks made by Mr. Ali Akbar Velayati, Advisor to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic — mofa lebanon1 (@mofalebanon1) August 9, 2025

The ministry had earlier issued a similar rebuke to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi over remarks on Hezbollah’s role in Lebanon, describing them as another unwarranted intrusion into the country’s internal affairs.

Separately, Iranian Armed Forces Spokesperson Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi declared that the Axis of Resistance is now more unified and capable than at any point in its history. He affirmed that allied groups—including Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas in Palestine, Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces, and Yemen’s Houthis—stand ready to respond collectively to any threat, accusing Israel of seeking to alter the regional balance of power.

US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce dismissed these claims, calling them “a delusional narrative” intended to distract from Iran’s internal challenges.