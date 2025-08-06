Iran’s Aragchi: Hezbollah disarmament plan will fail

Shafaq News – Tehran

On Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi dismissed the push to disarm Hezbollah, calling it a doomed effort.

In an interview with state television, Araghchi reaffirmed Tehran’s “unwavering support” for the group’s stance, characterizing the disarmament campaign as a familiar and ultimately futile strategy.

He argued that the effectiveness of Hezbollah’s weapons had already been demonstrated in past confrontations, pointing to the group's “defiant rhetoric and the firm position of its Secretary-General as clear signs that Hezbollah remains steadfast and prepared to resist mounting pressure.”

Araghchi also noted that Hezbollah has reorganized its ranks and retains the necessary capabilities to defend itself if required. As for future steps, he emphasized that decisions lie entirely with Hezbollah, with Iran “offering support but not direction.”

Earlier, Hezbollah accused Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam’s government of committing a “grave mistake” by moving to strip Lebanon of the "weapons of resistance." The group warned that the decision "weakens national defense and aligns with Israel’s strategic goals—goals it claims Israel failed to achieve through military force."