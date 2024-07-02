Iran vows full support for Hezbollah amid rising tensions with Israel

Shafaq News/ Kamal Kharrazi, advisor to Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, confirmed that his country will do its utmost to support Hezbollah if Israel launches a large-scale war against Lebanon.

Confirming supporting Hezbollah militarily in the event of a large-scale conflict erupting in Lebanon, Kharrazi who also serves as head of the Iranian Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, indicated that in such a case Tehran would have no other choice.

“In such a situation, we will have no choice but to support Hezbollah with all the means and capabilities available to us,” the advisor added, in an interview with the Financial Times. He further stressed that if a large-scale conflict breaks out, "the entire Lebanese people, the Arab countries and the Axis of Resistance will stand with Lebanon against Israel."

Under the leadership of Ayatollah Khamenei and through its Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) and Quds Force, Iran has provided financial, military, and ideological support to organizations such as Hezbollah in Lebanon and various factions in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen.

Hezbollah, established during the Lebanese Civil War in the 1980s with Iranian backing, has grown into a significant political and military force in Lebanon. It receives substantial support from Iran, allowing it to maintain a strong presence in Lebanese politics and resist Israeli military actions.

In Syria, Iran has supported the Assad regime since the onset of the civil war in 2011, deploying military advisors and providing financial aid. This assistance has been instrumental in helping President Bashar Al-Assad regain control over much of the country and combat ISIS.

In Iraq, Iran's influence extends through various Shia factions, some of which have played crucial roles in the fight against ISIS and in asserting Shia political influence since Saddam Hussein's fall.

In Yemen, Iran has supported the Houthis (Ansarallah), who have been engaged in conflict with the government backed by Saudi Arabia and its allies. Iranian support for the Houthis includes supplying weapons and providing training.

Iran's support for these resistance movements is not solely about regional influence but also reflects its ideological commitment to challenging perceived Western and Israeli dominance in the Middle East.