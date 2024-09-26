Iraq, Iran demand immediate ceasefire in Lebanon amid regional tensions

Shafaq News/ Iraq and Iran have called for an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon, amid escalating tensions in the region that threaten to spark a wider conflict, according to a joint statement released on Thursday.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, met on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York to discuss the deteriorating situation in Lebanon.

"The catastrophic humanitarian and economic consequences, along with the direct security implications, threaten international peace and security," the ministers said in a joint statement.

Both ministers underscored the need for a unified stance, especially among Islamic countries, to pressure for an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon. They also criticized the international community's inadequate response to the ongoing conflict.

"The ministers discussed the Iraqi proposal presented to the Arab group, calling for an Arab and Islamic summit aimed at mobilizing international support to halt the firing in Lebanon," the statement read. Hussein affirmed that Iraq will continue to pursue this proposal in the coming days.

The statement said Hussein and Araghchi reviewed bilateral relations between Iraq and Iran, emphasizing the importance of the recent visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Baghdad.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that Israel will continue striking Hezbollah “with full force” and will not stop until all of its goals are achieved. Israel carried out a new strike in the Lebanese capital, which it said killed a senior Hezbollah commander.

Hundreds have been killed in Lebanon this week as Israel dramatically escalated strikes, saying it is targeting Hezbollah’s military capacities. Israeli leaders say they are determined to stop more than 11 months of cross-border fire by the powerful Lebanese group, which has forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of Israelis from communities in the north.