Hezbollah: Lebanese government arms plan serves Israel

Shafaq News – Beirut

On Wednesday, Hezbollah rejected a Lebanese government plan to centralize all arms under state authority, describing the move as a “grave mistake” that strips the country of its right to resist Israeli aggression and violates national commitments.

In a statement, the Shiite group emphasized that the plan contradicts the government's own ministerial declaration, claiming it was influenced by “dictates from US Envoy Tom Barrack.”

Hezbollah also warned that the draft serves Israeli interests, leaving Lebanon exposed to attacks without an effective deterrent.

“We will treat this decision as if it does not exist,” the statement added.

The Lebanese party reaffirmed its willingness to engage in dialogue on a national defense strategy, but stressed that such discussions cannot proceed amid ongoing Israeli attacks. The group also called for a broader approach that includes ending Israeli operations, reclaiming occupied Lebanese land, releasing detainees, rebuilding damaged areas, and safeguarding national sovereignty.

Meanwhile, Amal Movement, a Shiite party allied with Hezbollah, accused the government of offering “gratuitous concessions to Israel,'' arguing that the cabinet’s stance goes against the President’s oath and its ministerial declaration.

The rejection followed a prolonged cabinet session. While Prime Minister Nawaf Salam delayed a final decision on the weapons issue until Thursday, he instructed the Lebanese Army to develop a plan detailing how arms would be placed under state control. The draft is expected to be submitted to the cabinet by the end of August.

Violations of the US-brokered ceasefire, which took effect on November 27, 2024, have continued.

Lebanese media reported on Wednesday that an 11-year-old boy died and his father sustained serious injuries after an Israeli drone strike hit their home’s garage in the southern town of Touline. An Israeli drone has also dropped a stun grenade on the nearby town of Yaroun.

Since the ceasefire began, Lebanese authorities have recorded over 4,200 Israeli violations, resulting in at least 230 deaths and more than 450 injuries. Although the ceasefire requires a full Israeli withdrawal, five Israeli military outposts remain in southern Lebanon.