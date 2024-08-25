Israeli strikes kill three people in southern Lebanon, including Amal leader

Shafaq News/ Three people were killed on Sunday in a series of Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon, including a leader of the Amal Movement, a key ally of Hezbollah.

Lebanese sources told Shafaq News Agency that an Israeli drone targeted a car with two missiles in Al-Khiam, killing Ayman Kamel Idris, a 35-year-old Amal Movement leader.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health confirmed Idris' death and reported that two others were killed in a separate Israeli raid on the village of Al-Tiri.

The Amal Movement issued a brief statement mourning Idris, stating that he "was martyred while performing his national and jihadist duty in defense of Lebanon and the South."

In addition to the strikes on Al-Khiam and Al-Tiri, Israeli forces conducted several attacks across southern Lebanon, targeting areas including Aita Al-Shaab, Zibqin, Alma Al-Shaab, Beit Yanoun, Tallousa, and Naqoura.

The Israeli strikes came in response to Hezbollah's announcement of its retaliatory operation following the assassination of martyr Fouad Shokor. Hezbollah released three statements marking the "first phase" of its retaliation, during which more than 300 rockets were launched at various Israeli sites.

Hezbollah's Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is scheduled to deliver a speech today at 6:00 pm, where further developments are expected to be addressed.