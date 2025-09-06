Lebanese MP urges Hezbollah to back state monopoly on arms

Shafaq News – Beirut

Hezbollah and the Amal Movement should actively support government decisions that would ensure weapons are held exclusively by the state, independent Lebanese lawmaker Ibrahim Mneimneh said on Saturday.

“Participation by armed factions in strengthening the state’s authority and restricting arms to its institutions will enhance security and allow Lebanon to address the devastation left by past wars,” Mneimneh told Shafaq News, noting that the principle has become a “popular and sovereign demand” that directly affects state authority and stability.

Mneimneh added that the government has taken “serious steps” toward this objective, acknowledging political complexities but stressing that Lebanon’s value and stability depend on restoring full state control.

On Friday, the Lebanese cabinet welcomed the army-led plan to begin disarming Hezbollah, though details remain classified and officials admitted the military’s resources are limited.

The main dispute inside the cabinet and military leadership centers on the timeline for weapons collection—a schedule Hezbollah has rejected. According to Al-Monitor, the group insists Israel must first withdraw from five disputed border areas before it will discuss handing over weapons.

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, who is also leader of the Hezbollah-aligned Amal Movement, has reinforced this position, urging national dialogue instead of immediate implementation—an approach analysts view as a delaying tactic.