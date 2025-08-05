Israeli drone kills one in Eastern Lebanon

Shafaq News – Beqaa

A Lebanese civilian was killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting his vehicle in the town of Brital, located in Lebanon’s eastern Beqaa Governorate, the Lebanese Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday.

Since the US-brokered ceasefire that took effect on November 27, 2024, Lebanese authorities have documented more than 4245 Israeli violations, resulting in at least 230 deaths and over 475 injuries. Despite the ceasefire’s requirement for a complete Israeli withdrawal, five Israeli military outposts remain occupied in southern Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam announced that the army has been instructed to develop a phased plan to place all weapons under state authority by the end of 2025.