Israeli airstrikes hit southern and eastern Lebanon

Israeli warplanes carried out a wave of strikes on Thursday targeting several locations across southern and eastern Lebanon.

Local media reported that the raids hit Barguz, al-Mahmoudiyah, al-Jarmaq, al-Qatrani, and al-Jabbour in the south, most of which have been repeatedly targeted.

In a statement, the Israeli army alleged these strikes targeted “terrorist” infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah, including underground routes, which it described as a breach of understandings between Israel and Lebanon.

Simultaneously, Israeli airstrikes hit Zellaya village in the western Beqaa, blocking the main road with debris, while low-flying drones continue to hover over nearby villages.

The scale of human or material damage from the attacks remains unknown.

Earlier today, two Lebanese citizens were injured in an Israeli drone strike targeting a motorcycle in the southern border town of Aitaroun.

Since the truce took effect on November 27, 2024, Lebanese authorities have documented more than 4,200 Israeli violations, leaving over 230 people dead and 480 wounded, including women and children. Israeli forces also remain stationed at five positions in southern Lebanon.