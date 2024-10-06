Did Israel use "uranium" in its strikes on Lebanon?

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health stated reports of Israel's alleged use of depleted uranium in its strikes on Lebanon.

According to the statement, the Ministry contacted the Atomic Energy Commission, which confirmed that there is "no evidence so far" of uranium use in the Israeli strikes.

The statement, quoting the Commission's director, Bilal Nsouli, clarified that "there is no evidence at this time indicating the use of uranium in the Israeli attacks on Lebanon," adding that a scientific report on the matter will be released later.

The Ministry emphasized that the Atomic Energy Commission is the competent authority on this issue, coordinating with relevant official and international bodies.

The Ministry also urged caution when disseminating scientific information, warning against rushing to publish unverified claims. It called on the public to rely on official sources to ensure the credibility of shared information.

The statement reiterated that Lebanon plans to file a complaint against Israel for allegedly using "internationally banned weapons," but it emphasized the importance of basing such claims on documented and confirmed evidence.

Earlier on Sunday, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi stated that many strikes in Lebanon had violated international humanitarian law, referring specifically to Israel's bombardment of large parts of the country.

Since October 8, 2023, the Ministry of Health reported that 2,036 people have been killed, and 9,653 injured in the ongoing conflict.