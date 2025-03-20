Israeli strikes target multiple locations in Lebanon

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes near the towns of Nabi Sheet and Shmustar in the Beqaa Valley, Shaara in eastern Lebanon and Jbaa in the south, as well as between the mountainous areas of Taraya and Shmustar, Lebanese media reported.

There are no immediate reports of casualties or material damage.

Israeli media outlet Channel 14 reported that the airstrikes were aimed at “Hezbollah-linked sites in eastern Lebanon’s Beqaa region.”

Lebanese authorities and Hezbollah have not commented.

The latest strikes are part of over 1,100 violations of the ceasefire signed in late 2024, killing at least 92 and injuring over 285, according to Lebanese media.

The UN expressed concern over daily Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement in southern Lebanon, urging an immediate withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory. "It’s critical to emphasize the need for the Israeli army to withdraw from southern Lebanon, from the area it currently occupies, and for the Lebanese army to fully redeploy there," UNIFIL spokesman Andrea Tenenti said, adding that ongoing Israeli airstrikes and military occupation violate both UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and Lebanon’s sovereignty.