Israel strikes multiple areas in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Israeli drone attacks struck several locations in southern Lebanon, killing one person and wounding another, according to local media.

A drone strike targeted a motorcycle on the Nabatieh-Fawqa road, resulting in one fatality, Lebanon’s Health Ministry confirmed, following an earlier strike on a motorcycle in Deir Seryan, Marjayoun district, injuring one individual.

Two additional strikes were reported in the Rehan-Zughrin area, while a separate attack targeted the Tibna-Baysariyeh zone. Casualty details from these strikes were not immediately available.

Lebanese authorities report that Israel has carried out nearly 3,000 ceasefire violations since the truce took effect on November 27, 2024, with at least 212 killed and over 500 wounded since.

Israeli forces continue to occupy five hilltops in southern Lebanon, seized during the last war.