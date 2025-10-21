Israel strikes Hezbollah positions in Southern Lebanon

Shafaq News – Middle East

The Israeli army struck several Hezbollah positions in Jabal Rouss, southern Lebanon, a senior military official confirmed on Tuesday.

In a post on X, Military Spokesperson Avichay Adraee reported that reserve forces from the 810th Mountain Brigade, operating under the 210th Division, carried out the strikes earlier this week.

“The operation aimed to prevent Hezbollah from establishing a foothold in the border region,” the statement added.

#صور 🔸دمرت قوات احتياط من لواء الجبال (810) تحت قيادة الفرقة 210 في وقت سابق هذا الأسبوع مرابض تابعة لحزب الله الإرهابي في منطقة جبل روس (هار دوف) حيث دمرت هذه المرابض بهدف منع تموضع مستقبلي لحزب الله في هذه المنطقة. 🔸سيواصل جيش الدفاع العمل لإزالة اي تهديد على دولة إسرائيل. pic.twitter.com/32dDaBvbfO — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) October 21, 2025

Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah characterized the attacks, particularly in the south, as an effort to achieve objectives "the enemy previously failed to accomplish."

Despite a ceasefire reached on November 27, 2024, Israel has continued air and drone strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon, in addition to Beirut’s southern suburbs, while maintaining positions at five locations inside Lebanese territory.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has documented at least 103 civilian deaths since the truce began, mostly in residential areas or near UN peacekeeping sites. Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports a higher toll, with more than 280 dead and 625 injured.