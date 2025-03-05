Ceasefire breach continues: Israeli drone strikes civilian vehicle in Lebanon

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, an Israeli drone struck a vehicle in Ras Naqoura, southern Lebanon.

A second strike followed, targeting civilians who attempted to approach the scene, with a third strike launched as the Lebanese army moved to reach the vehicle.

The passengers in the targeted vehicle survived, and both the Lebanese army and the Red Cross were able to access the site, local sources reported.

On Tuesday, an Israeli drone strike killed a Hezbollah official in Rashkanieh, located about 10 km from the Israeli border. Israeli media identified the official as a senior member of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force operating in southern Lebanon. However, Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Manar TV reported that “a civilian was martyred in the drone strike,” without specifying if the individual was connected to the group.