Israeli airspace breached by drones; alarms sound across northern cities

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, a swarm of drones launched from southern Lebanon targeted military sites in Israel’s northern cities.

RT reported that alarms have been sounding continuously in Nahariya, Acre, and Haifa, as Israeli Air Force units mobilize in response to reports that several drones have penetrated Israeli airspace.

According to RT, an Israeli interceptor missile was observed falling near Nahariya after failing to engage its target. Israel Hayom reported that approximately five drones have been flying over northern Israel for over 20 minutes. Some drones reportedly bypassed Israel’s air defenses and proceeded southward, passing Haifa.

RT further noted that the drones are now headed toward the Menashe area east of Haifa. Maariv confirmed that five Israeli aircraft are attempting to intercept the incoming drones from Lebanon.

In a statement released later, the Israeli military announced the successful downing of one drone and two other aerial targets over Israeli airspace.

This incident follows a previous drone attack on Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s private residence in Caesarea earlier this month, which was claimed by Hezbollah. Netanyahu, commenting on the attack, stated, “Iran’s agents who attempted to assassinate my wife and me today have made a grave mistake.”

On the other hand, Israel’s recent escalation in Lebanon has intensified today, with over 20 airstrikes in Baalbek within 30 minutes, targeting areas near a hospital and densely populated neighborhoods. Major explosions hit fuel tanks in the Douris plain and areas surrounding Baalbek’s Dar Al-Amal Hospital, resulting in civilian casualties. Nine deaths were reported in Baalbek's Beit Slaybi and Bednayel, amid widespread panic following Israeli warnings for residents to evacuate.

This escalation has raised casualties dramatically, with Lebanon's Health Ministry reporting 2,792 deaths and over 12,000 injuries. Hostilities persist along the Israeli-Lebanese border, where near-daily exchanges have continued since the Gaza conflict began on Oct. 7, 2023, as Hezbollah sustains its military response.