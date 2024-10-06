Beirut's southern suburbs hit by intense Israeli airstrikes, Hezbollah retaliates

Shafaq News/ The southern suburbs of Beirut experienced the most intense night of airstrikes since the escalation began, as Israeli warplanes launched a series of heavy attacks late Saturday into Sunday, targeting multiple areas.

Reports from local Lebanese media indicated that there was an exodus from the Sabra neighborhood following severe strikes that shook the heart of the southern suburbs, particularly in the Ghobeiry area, with explosions heard across Beirut

According to initial reports, the strikes hit a gas station and warehouses containing medical supplies, causing massive fireballs to erupt from the sites.

#AlMayadeen's camera captures the intense flames erupting from one of the fiercest Israeli airstrikes in the Southern Suburb of #Beirut.- Al Mayadeen's correspondent Ali al-Ahmar@AliSalmanahmar#LebanonUnderAttack #Lebanon https://t.co/tNr1Hr18sC — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) October 5, 2024

Israel conducted over 30 airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs that night, marking the most intense attacks since the escalation between Israel and Hezbollah began.

These airstrikes are part of a broader wave of bombardments affecting neighborhoods such as al-Laylaki, al-Tahwita, Burj al-Barajneh, Haret Hreik, and the vicinity of Beirut International Airport.

In response, Hezbollah announced an attack using a swarm of kamikaze drones targeting the Samson military base, specifically focusing on areas where Israeli officers and soldiers were stationed.

Hezbollah announced four operations in response to the Israeli escalations. “First, they thwarted an Israeli infiltration attempt at Khallet Shuaib in Blida using artillery, forcing a retreat and causing casualties. Second, they launched a rocket at a gathering of Israeli soldiers in the Manara settlement, achieving direct hits. Third, additional missile strikes targeted Israeli forces in and around Manara. Finally, as Israeli forces attempted to evacuate their casualties from Manara, they were hit again by a barrage of missiles,” as reported by Al-Mayadeen.