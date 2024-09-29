Nearly one million displaced due to escalating Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Nasser Yassin, head of the crisis cell in the Lebanese government, announced the displacement of nearly one million citizens from southern areas due to ongoing Israeli strikes.

In the past two days, Israel issued directives to residents of several neighborhoods in the southern suburbs of Beirut, southern Lebanon, and the Bekaa Valley, prompting waves of displacement from the southern region amid intensified Israeli airstrikes.

On Saturday, towns in central, eastern, and southern Lebanon experienced some of the heaviest Israeli air raids since October 8, 2023, resulting in fatalities and injuries.

Meanwhile, Lebanese Health Minister Firas Abiad reported that there have been 1,640 recorded deaths, including 104 children and 194 women, along with 8,408 injuries since the outbreak of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah nearly a year ago.