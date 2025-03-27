Israel declares killing 3 Hezbollah members in Lebanon

Shafaq News/ Israeli airstrikes killed three Hezbollah operatives, including a senior commander in the group's elite force in southern Lebanon, the Israeli army spokesperson announced on Thursday.

The Spokesperson Avichay Adraee revealed on X that an Israeli airstrike targeted Ahmad Adnan Bajaje, a battalion commander in Hezbollah’s Radwan Force, in the town of Derdghaya overnight.

#عاجل 🔸جيش الدفاع قضى على قائد كتيبة في "قوة الرضوان" التابعة لمنظمة حزب الله الإرهابية🔸خلال الليلة الماضية، استهدفت طائرة لسلاح الجو وقضت على المخرب المدعو أحمد عدنان بجيجة وهو قائد كتيبة في قوة الرضوان التابعة لحزب الله الإرهابية في منطقة دردغيا بجنوب لبنان.🔸وقد روج… pic.twitter.com/4g6QfCSDzg — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 27, 2025

In separate posts, Adraee confirmed that the Israeli military also struck two other Hezbollah operatives on Thursday in the southern Lebanese town of Braachit, along with operatives allegedly transporting weapons in the Yohmor area of southern Lebanon.

#عاجل 🔸هاجم جيش الدفاع قبل قليل عنصريْن ارهابييْن من حزب الله عملا في منطقة برعشيت في جنوب لبنان. pic.twitter.com/eLDt0f5Rew — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 27, 2025

According to Lebanese media outlets, an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle in Yohmor Al-Shaqif and fired at least 13 artillery shells in the same area. An Israeli drone strike also hit a vehicle in Maaroub, southern Lebanon.

Israeli forces fired shots near a gathering of UNIFIL peacekeepers in the town of Odaisseh, close to the border, Lebanese sources reported.