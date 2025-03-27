Israeli drone strike hits South Lebanon, civilian killed

Shafaq News/ An Israeli drone strike hit a vehicle in southern Lebanon, Lebanese media reported on Wednesday.

The Health Ministry confirmed one civilian was killed in the attack on the main road in Maaroub, Tyre District.

🔴 عاجل | مراسل المنار: الطيران المسّير المعادي يستهدف سيارة على الطريق العام في بلدة معروب جنوبي لبنان — قناة المنار (@TVManar1) March 26, 2025

Israeli officials have not commented on the incident.

لبنان: وزارة الصحة: شهيد من جراء غارة بمسيرة للعدو الإسرائيلي على سيارة في بلدة معروب — الميادين عاجل (@AlMayadeenLive) March 26, 2025

The strike comes days after a wave of Israeli air raids across southern Lebanon on Saturday, hitting areas including Yater, Khreibeh, Kfar Houna, the Iqlim al-Tuffah heights, and Jabal al-Jbour.

According to the Health Ministry, the attacks killed seven people, including a child, and wounded 40 others.