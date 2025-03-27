Israeli drone strike hits South Lebanon, civilian killed

Israeli drone strike hits South Lebanon, civilian killed
2025-03-27T05:48:43+00:00

Shafaq News/ An Israeli drone strike hit a vehicle in southern Lebanon, Lebanese media reported on Wednesday.

The Health Ministry confirmed one civilian was killed in the attack on the main road in Maaroub, Tyre District.

Israeli officials have not commented on the incident.

The strike comes days after a wave of Israeli air raids across southern Lebanon on Saturday, hitting areas including Yater, Khreibeh, Kfar Houna, the Iqlim al-Tuffah heights, and Jabal al-Jbour.

According to the Health Ministry, the attacks killed seven people, including a child, and wounded 40 others.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon