Israeli drone strike hits motorcycle in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News – Beirut

On Thursday, an Israeli drone struck a motorcycle in the town of Kfar Dounin, southern Lebanon, according to local media.

The Lebanese Health Ministry said five people were wounded, while local outlets reported that two of them were Lebanese army soldiers who sustained minor injuries when their vehicle passed near the blast.

Israel has yet to comment on the incident.

Earlier today, Israeli forces carried out additional strikes across southern Lebanon and the Beqaa Valley.