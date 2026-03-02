Rocket debris falls near Shirqat village in northern Iraq

Shafaq News- Saladin

Parts of a rocket landed near the village of Hassan al-Salib on the outskirts of Shirqat district in northern Saladin province early Monday, amid fire exchange between the United States, Israel, and Iran.

A security source told Shafaq News that the rocket caused no casualties or significant material damage.

Specialized teams have begun an on-site inspection, collected evidence, and removed the remnants for technical examination to determine the rocket’s type, origin, and launch point.