Israel kills Hezbollah Intelligence Chief

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli Army announed on Monday the killing of Hezbollah’s Intelligence headquarters Husseim Mkaled.

In a brief statement, the army clarified that “In a precise strike in Beirut last night, the terrorist Hussein Mkaled, who served as the head of Hezbollah’s intelligence has been eliminated.”

Meanwhile, the Israeli Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee issued evacuation warnings for 18 locations across several areas in Lebanon, saying they would be targeted shortly. He said the sites include branches of Al-Qard Al-Hassan, a financial institution affiliated with Hezbollah.

#عاجل ‼️انذار عاجل إلى سكان لبنان انتبهوا اليه بعناية 🔸سيهاجم جيش الدفاع قريبًا في انحاء لبنان بنى تحتية تابعة لجمعية #القرض_الحسن التابعة لحزب الله. 🔸ندعو السكان المقيمين في المباني التي سيتم تحديدها بالأحمر في الخرائط المعروفة والتي ستنشر قريبًا جدًا بالابتعاد عنها لمسافة… pic.twitter.com/AdGJo3Txbd — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 2, 2026

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said the decision of war and peace rests exclusively with the government, announcing an immediate ban on Hezbollah’s military and security activities and limiting the group’s role to political work.

The ban came hours after Hezbollah said it launched rockets toward Israel, describing the attack as a defensive response and as retaliation for the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Israel responded with airstrikes on southern Lebanon and Beirut’s southern suburbs, saying it targeted Hezbollah infrastructure and senior commanders.