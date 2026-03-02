IAEA finds no damage at Iran nuclear facilities

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Tehran

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has not recorded any indications of military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities or any abnormal radiation readings, an Iraqi official told Shafaq News on Monday.

According to the National Commission for Nuclear, Radiological, Chemical, and Biological Control Spokesperson, Ahmed Khudhair Kazem, the authority is monitoring developments around the clock through detection systems deployed across the country, and there is currently no cause for public concern.

Earlier today, Iran’s ambassador to the IAEA, Reza Najafi, said that the United States and Israel targeted the Natanz nuclear facility. However, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi rejected those claims, noting that there are no indications of damage to Iranian nuclear sites so far.