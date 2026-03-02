Iraq and Kurdistan Region directly affected by the ongoing war, says Hussein

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq is increasingly affected by the ongoing war in the region, Iraq’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, stated on Monday, noting that Iran continues to strike areas in the Kurdistan Region, particularly the city of Erbil, while the opposing side in the conflict targets sites in southern and western Iraq.

A statement from the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said the remarks came during a phone call between Hussein and Britain’s Minister of State for the Middle East, Hamish Falconer, in which they discussed developments in the conflict and its regional repercussions.

Falconer outlined the UK’s new position, including allowing US forces access to certain facilities while facilitating related procedures, the statement said, adding that both sides emphasized the dangers of continued strikes on Gulf countries and the severe implications for regional security and stability.

Hussein warned that prolonging the conflict could worsen instability and create chaos in the region, questioning the objectives of extending the war given its human, security, and humanitarian costs. He stressed the urgent need for intensified international and regional efforts to achieve an immediate ceasefire, aiming to contain escalation and restore stability.