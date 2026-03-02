Iran’s IRGC: True Promise 4 wave 11 hit 500 US, Israeli Sites

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Monday that the 11th wave of its “True Promise 4” operation targeted US military facilities in the Gulf and Israeli military sites, claiming 500 locations were struck within 48 hours.

Iranian missiles and drones hit US military information and logistics centers in the Gulf region, as well as the Israeli army’s telecommunications complex in Beersheba. It also said more than 20 sites in Tel Aviv, West Jerusalem, and the Galilee were targeted.

Iranian forces have also attacked 60 strategic targets and 500 US and Israeli military sites since the start of the confrontation, launching more than 700 drones and hundreds of missiles. The IRGC said Israeli interception efforts had failed to stop the strikes.

The IRGC also accused US and Israeli forces of striking civilian sites in Iran, including hospitals, schools, and the state broadcaster. It said those attacks would increase Iran’s resolve to expand its military operations.