Iraq reports over 70 attacks on Erbil as regional strikes expand

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq has faced more than 70 missiles and drone attacks on the city of Erbil in recent days, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said on Monday, describing the country as increasingly drawn into the regional confrontation.

In a phone call with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Hussein said Iraq had become “a victim of this war,” noting that different parties to the conflict were carrying out attacks on Iraqi territory, further complicating the security situation.

According to Hussein, Erbil alone was hit by more than 70 missiles and drones. The strikes targeted areas including Erbil International Airport and the nearby Harir Air Base, which hosts Global Coalition forces.

Beyond the Kurdistan Region, attacks have also struck Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) headquarters and positions in several provinces, including Kirkuk, Diyala, Al-Anbar, Babil, and Al-Muthanna.

Hussein reiterated Iraq’s position, calling for an immediate ceasefire and efforts to contain the escalation to protect civilians and preserve regional stability.