Renewed explosions hit Erbil

At least eight explosions were heard early Monday in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, according to eyewitnesses who spoke to Shafaq News, as intense aerial activity was reported over the city.

Witnesses said the blasts were heard near Erbil International Airport and in the vicinity of the US Consulate, without providing further details on damage or casualties.

Agence France-Presse reported that air defense systems intercepted missiles and drones that attempted to target Erbil International Airport.

No official statement has yet been issued by Kurdish or Iraqi authorities regarding the nature of the incident or potential losses.

The incident follows previous attacks in recent days targeting areas near Erbil International Airport and the Harir Air Base, raising concerns over a possible escalation.

This is a breaking story...