Iran’s Revolutionary Guard introduces Kheibar missiles against Israel

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Monday that it deployed Kheibar missiles in the tenth wave of its True Promise 4 operation against Israel, warning that it may widen the scope of its attacks.

In a statement, the IRGC said the latest wave “opened wide fire gates on Israel,” confirming hitting the government complex in Tel Aviv, as well as military and security centers in Haifa and East Jerusalem.

The statement added that the IRGC had previously warned of expanding its plan to target “the bases and territory of the aggressor state,” and air raid sirens in Israel “will not stop.”

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani stressed that Tehran would not negotiate with the United States and that military operations were ongoing.