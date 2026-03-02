Iran claims new attacks on US bases, warships, and oil tankers in Gulf

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the body responsible for planning and operational coordination among the armed forces and for their deployment, said multiple US military sites and vessels in the Gulf were struck in a series of attacks.

The spokesperson said in a statement reported by Iranian media that the US Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait had been put out of service and that three US naval facilities in Kuwait were destroyed. The US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln was also targeted with four cruise missiles and left its position following the attack.

Four drones hit the US naval base in Bahrain, and three US and British oil tankers were hit in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

In another statement, the headquarters said the Iranian air defences shot down an F-15 aircraft near the Kuwaiti border.

The Kuwaiti authorities said air defenses intercepted hostile drones on Monday. The state news agency (KUNA), citing the director-general of civil defense, reported that no injuries were reported after most of the drones were intercepted near the Rumaithiya and Salwa areas.

In Bahrain, the Ministry of Interior said in a post on X that “the Iranian aggression targeted a maritime facility near Salman Port,” adding that civil defense teams were working to contain a fire resulting from the incident.

A joint statement issued on Sunday by the United States, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates strongly condemned what it described as Iran’s “indiscriminate and reckless” missile and drone attacks against sovereign territories across the region, including Bahrain, Iraq —including the Iraqi Kurdistan Region —Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. The statement said the strikes endangered civilian populations and damaged civilian infrastructure, calling them a dangerous escalation that violates the sovereignty of multiple states and threatens regional stability.