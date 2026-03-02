Israel targets senior Hezbollah figure in Beirut

Shafaq News- Beirut

The Israeli army said on Monday it carried out a “precise military operation” targeting a senior Hezbollah figure in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

The army did not disclose the individual’s identity.

A source told Shafaq News that the attack hit a building in Hay Madi area.

In an earlier statement, the military confirmed it had also targeted Hezbollah members in southern Lebanon and in Beirut’s southern suburbs without naming them. Israeli media outlets reported that one of the prominent figures targeted was Mohammad Raad, head of Hezbollah’s Loyalty to the Resistance parliamentary bloc in Lebanon’s parliament, though there has been no official confirmation.

Israeli Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said the military confrontation with Hezbollah could last several days, indicating a shift in operational posture.

“We have launched an offensive campaign against Hezbollah. We are not only on the defensive lines but moving into the attack,” Zamir said, urging Israelis to prepare for what he described as “a prolonged period of fighting.”

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem had become a “clear target,” and that the group would face consequences for launching fire toward Israel.

“Hezbollah would pay a heavy price,” Katz said.

According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, the Israeli aggression has killed so far 31 civilians.