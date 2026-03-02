Israel kills senior Iranian intelligence officials

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israel’s military said it killed senior officials from Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence in what it described as a surprise opening strike under an operation dubbed “Roaring Lion,” according to an official statement released on Monday.

Those killed included Seyed Yahya Hamidi, identified as deputy intelligence minister for Israeli affairs. “Hamidi oversaw operations targeting Jewish and Western interests as well as Iranian opposition figures inside and outside Iran.” The army also killed Jalal Pour Hossein as head of the ministry’s espionage division.

Several other officials involved in “directing overseas operations and in the suppression of protesters during recent demonstrations” in Iran were also killed.

Iranian authorities have not immediately confirmed the deaths of the named officials.