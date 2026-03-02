Intensive US-Israeli strikes on multiple Iranian cities

Shafaq News – Tehran

The US and Israel conducted intensive airstrikes on several Iranian cities, including the capital Tehran, Iranian news agencies reported on Monday, noting that the strikes hit the cities of Shiraz and Kerman, as well as three cities in Yazd province in central Iran.

Meanwhile, Iranian state television also reported that the government appointed Seyed Majid bin Reza as acting defense minister.

Earlier, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it targeted the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the location of Air Force Commander Tomer Bar in “surprise” attacks. In a statement, the IRGC described the operation as “precise” and carried out using Khyber missiles. It did not disclose the extent of the damage or confirm the fate of those targeted.

No official Israeli statement has been released regarding the claim.