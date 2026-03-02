PM al-Sudani takes over as acting Defense Minister

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has issued an administrative order assigning himself the duties of Iraq’s Ministry of Defense in addition to his current responsibilities.

The move comes as the current government operates in a caretaker capacity following the November 2025 parliamentary elections.

In late January, eight ministers in the caretaker cabinet took the constitutional oath in the Iraqi parliament after winning seats in the legislative vote.

Under Iraq’s constitution, members of the legislative authority are not permitted to simultaneously hold executive positions.

Al-Sudani himself decided to give up his seat in Iraq’s Council of Representatives after winning more than 92,000 personal votes in the election, and continued his duties in the government.