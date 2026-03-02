Second ship sinks in Strait of Hormuz after Iranian strikes

Shafaq News- Tehran

A second vessel sank in the Strait of Hormuz after being targeted by Iranian forces for attempting to pass through the strategic waterway, Iranian media reported on Monday.

Tasnim News Agency said on its Telegram channel, “Another unauthorized ship attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz was struck and is now sinking.”

Iranian state television had reported on Sunday that an oil tanker had been sunk after being targeted while trying to navigate the strait.

So far, at least two oil tankers have been damaged in Iranian attacks near the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Reuters, around 150 oil tankers are currently anchored in open waters in the Gulf, avoiding passage through the strait, signaling rising maritime risks.