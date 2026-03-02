France urges citizens to leave Iraqi Kurdistan via Turkiye

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The French Embassy in Iraq on Monday advised its nationals to leave the Kurdistan Region, citing a deterioration in the regional security situation and recent strikes targeting the autonomous area.

In a statement, the embassy said that given the regional security environment and the strikes that have affected the Kurdistan Region, French citizens are advised to leave” the region via Turkiye.

The advisory comes amid escalating military tensions that have seen multiple strikes reported in parts of Iraq, including in the Kurdistan Region, where Erbil International Airport and the Harir base host Global Coalition forces.

At a press conference in Paris, Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot expressed support for Baghdad’s efforts to avoid being drawn into the escalating regional conflict between Israel and the United States on one side and Iran on the other, affirming Paris’ commitment to Iraq’s security and sovereignty.