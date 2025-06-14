Iran mulls closing Strait of Hormuz after Israeli strikes

Shafaq News/ Iran is seriously considering shutting down the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil route, following Israel’s recent airstrikes on its territory, an Iranian lawmaker told Reuters on Saturday.

Brigadier General Esmail Kowsari, a senior military official, had confirmed that the option is on the table. “We are studying the matter carefully and will act decisively if necessary,” he said.

The move follows ongoing Israeli attacks that began Friday, with fresh strikes today targeting military and nuclear sites in several Iranian provinces, including Tabriz, Khorramabad, and Kermanshah.

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway between Iran and Oman, handles a significant portion of the world’s oil shipments. Any closure would disrupt global energy supplies and maritime trade.

Iran has previously threatened to block the strait in response to Western pressure, but the latest escalation raises the stakes.

Jakob Larsen, chief safety and security officer at global shipping association BIMCO, confirmed that more vessel operators are avoiding the Red Sea and Persian Gulf. “If the US is perceived to be involved [in the Israeli assault], the risk of escalation increases significantly,” he cautioned. "Such an escalation could include missile attacks on ships or laying of sea mines in the Strait."