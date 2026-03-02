PMF member killed in fresh airstrikes on Jurf al-Sakhr in Babil

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) said on Monday that one of its members was killed and two others were wounded in airstrikes targeting Jurf al-Sakhr (also known as Jurf al-Nasr) district in Babil province.

In a statement, the PMF said the strike took place at 2:20 p.m. local time and hit a security headquarters within the Jurf al-Sakhr sector.

The PMF accused US forces of carrying out the attack, describing it as part of what it called “repeated crimes” by “US-Zionist forces.”

According to the statement, the strike killed a PMF member identified as Laith Yahya Neama and wounded another fighter with moderate injuries.

Earlier in the day, three strikes targeted a site belonging to Kataib Hezbollah in Babil province, a security source told Shafaq News, adding that two people were wounded in that incident.

Jurf al-Sakhr hosts armed factions aligned with the PMF and is considered a sensitive security zone due to its strategic location south of Baghdad. Two consecutive attacks in the past two days have killed two fighters and injured six others, according to security sources.