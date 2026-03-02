Iran says it is not responsible for shelling of Saudi oil fields

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Riyadh

Iran’s Foreign Ministry confirmed on Monday that Tehran was not behind the reported shelling of Saudi oil fields.

In a statement carried by Iranian state media, the ministry said it had communicated with authorities in the Kingdom to clarify that it had no role in the incident. It did not provide further details about the reported attack or identify the party responsible.

Earlier today, Saudi Arabia suspended operations at its largest oil refinery after a drone strike, as escalating US–Israeli military action against Iran and Tehran’s retaliation disrupted energy infrastructure and shipping routes across the Middle East.