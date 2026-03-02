Dollar climbs in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Monday’s trading higher in Iraq, hovering around 155,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 155,400 dinars per 100 dollars, up from the previous session’s 154,400 dinars at morning.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 155,500 dinars and bought it at 154,500 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 154,650 dinars and buying prices at 154,600 dinars.