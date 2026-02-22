Dollar edges up in Baghdad, slides in Erbil at closure

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Sunday’s trading higher in Baghdad while declining slightly in Erbil, hovering around 153,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 152,700 dinars per 100 dollars,increasing with respect to the previous session’s 152,600 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 153,250 dinars and bought it at 152,250 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 152,400 dinars and buying prices at 152,350 dinars.