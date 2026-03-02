Dollar retreats in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Monday’s trading lower in Iraq, hovering around 154,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 154,400 dinars per 100 dollars, down from the previous session’s 157,000 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 155,000 dinars and bought it at 154,000 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 154,150 dinars and buying prices at 154,050 dinars.