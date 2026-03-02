Iraqi Communist Party warns against dragging Iraq into regional war

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraqi Communist Party on Monday criticized the ongoing US-Israeli military campaign targeting Iranian territory, describing it as a serious escalation at a time when negotiations could have offered diplomatic alternatives to spare the region further instability.

In a statement, the party said the strikes go beyond a breach of regional security and international law, calling them part of what it described as a broader “New Middle East” project aimed at reshaping the region’s political and economic landscape.

On Iraq’s position, the party said safeguarding the country’s sovereignty, unity, and public security must remain a top priority. It urged the Iraqi government to prevent the use of Iraqi territory or airspace in any military operations and to take a clear stance in regional and international forums.

“Decisions on war and peace should remain exclusively in the hands of Iraq’s constitutional state institutions…any party taking unilateral steps could draw the country into broader conflict.”