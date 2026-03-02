Iran’s response proceeds as planned, says interim leadership member

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s response to the “US-Israeli aggression” is proceeding according to plans laid out by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, a newly appointed member of Iran’s interim leadership council, said on Monday, expressing confidence in Iran’s eventual victory.

In his first public remarks since his appointment, Arafi told Iranian state television that Iran is going through a decisive phase that can be successfully overcome with the support of the people, adding, “Without a doubt, the Iranian people will prevail.”

On Sunday, the official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported that Arafi had been named to the temporary leadership council tasked with assuming the responsibilities of the Supreme Leader. According to IRNA, the council also includes President Masoud Pezeshkian and Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei, and will oversee state affairs until a new Supreme Leader is selected. Arafi is widely viewed as one of the prominent figures being considered as a potential successor to Khamenei.