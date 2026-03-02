Iran ready for a long war, says Larijani

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran is prepared for a long-term war with the United States and Israel, the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani, stated on Monday, vowing that Tehran will make its enemies "sorry for their miscalculations.”

Posting on X, Larijani said Iran will continue to fiercely defend itself and its “6,000-year-old civilization firmly and regardless of the cost.”

He noted that, unlike Iran, the United States lacks readiness for a prolonged conflict. Larijani added that Iran’s position is based on protecting its sovereignty and national interests, asserting that over the past three centuries the country has never initiated wars.

Iran, unlike the United States, has prepared itself for a long war. pic.twitter.com/0nTGu9u2K4 — Ali Larijani | علی لاریجانی (@alilarijani_ir) March 2, 2026

Earlier, Larijani denied a report by The Wall Street Journal claiming he had sent an initiative through Omani mediators to resume talks with Washington. He affirmed, "Iran will not negotiate with the United States."